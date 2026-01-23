Left Menu

Indian Army's Unity Monument: A Symbol of Harmony and Cooperation

The Indian Army's Spear Corps has inaugurated a Sarva Dharma Sthal in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district to foster communal harmony and promote battlefield tourism. This site celebrates unity in diversity and aims to strengthen cooperation between security forces and local communities along the border.

The Indian Army's Spear Corps has taken a significant step towards promoting communal harmony and supporting battlefield tourism by establishing a Sarva Dharma Sthal at the Migging transit camp in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, officials revealed on Friday.

Inaugurated on Thursday, the Sarva Dharma Sthal serves as an inclusive space for all faiths, aligning with the goals of the Bharat Rann Bhoomi initiative to build confidence and mutual respect between security personnel and locals in the state's border areas.

The opening ceremony highlighted Arunachal's rich cultural traditions of unity and respect for diverse beliefs, aiming to bolster civil-military cooperation while emphasizing the theme of 'unity in diversity' in this remote region.

