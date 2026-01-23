Left Menu

Madras High Court to Decide CBFC Appeal on 'Jana Nayagan' Censor Certificate

The Madras High Court is set to deliver its verdict on an appeal filed by the CBFC against a directive to issue a censor certificate for the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan.' The First Bench, led by Chief Justice M M Shrivastava, will announce the decision on January 27.

The Madras High Court is preparing to deliver a significant verdict regarding a contentious appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This appeal challenges a previous ruling that instructed the CBFC to issue a censor certificate for the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan,' featuring renowned actor Vijay.

The decision is scheduled to be announced by the First Bench of the court, consisting of Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan. The bench will reveal its orders on January 27, after reserving judgment on January 20.

The appeal was initiated following an order by Justice P T Asha, who directed the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to the film immediately, siding with M/s KVN Productions LLP, the film's producer, prompting the CBFC's appeal and the court's review.

