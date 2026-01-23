Madras High Court to Decide CBFC Appeal on 'Jana Nayagan' Censor Certificate
The Madras High Court is set to deliver its verdict on an appeal filed by the CBFC against a directive to issue a censor certificate for the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan.' The First Bench, led by Chief Justice M M Shrivastava, will announce the decision on January 27.
The Madras High Court is preparing to deliver a significant verdict regarding a contentious appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This appeal challenges a previous ruling that instructed the CBFC to issue a censor certificate for the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan,' featuring renowned actor Vijay.
The decision is scheduled to be announced by the First Bench of the court, consisting of Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan. The bench will reveal its orders on January 27, after reserving judgment on January 20.
The appeal was initiated following an order by Justice P T Asha, who directed the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to the film immediately, siding with M/s KVN Productions LLP, the film's producer, prompting the CBFC's appeal and the court's review.
