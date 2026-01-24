Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Luminaries Set to Shine with Gaurav Samman Honors

The Uttar Pradesh government will honor five distinguished individuals with the 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman' during the Uttar Pradesh Day 2026 event. The honorees have excelled in fields like space science, education, literature, women empowerment, and agriculture, contributing significantly at national and international levels.

Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:51 IST
  • India

In an inspiring initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to honor five distinguished figures with the 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman' at the Uttar Pradesh Day 2026 event. The event, spanning three days, will kick off on Saturday at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow under the distinguished presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Among the honorees, Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla has made history by being the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station via NASA's SpaceX's Dragon capsule. Other distinguished figures like Alakh Pandey, famous for revolutionizing affordable education through 'Physics Wala,' and Dr. Hariom Panwar for his literary contributions, highlight a diverse group honored for their contributions.

Rashmi Arya and Dr. Sudhanshu Singh are also notable recipients. Arya's empowering efforts in women's education through Shrimad Dayanand Arya Kanya Gurukul, and Singh's pioneering work in agriculture and flood-tolerant rice research, underline an event celebrating exemplary achievements from various sectors.

