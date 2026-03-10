In a strategic move to elevate Russia's standing in global mining education, the TV BRICS International Media Network has inked a cooperation agreement with the International Competence Centre for Mining Engineering Education. The collaboration aspires to amplify Russia's educational influence and foster robust partnerships among BRICS+ countries.

Focus will be directed towards broadening dialogues and knowledge exchange in technical education, particularly within the mining sector. Vladimir Litvinenko, rector of Saint Petersburg Mining University, emphasized the increasing importance of the TV BRICS media platform, especially as Russia confronts an intensified information blockade from Western nations.

The competence centre is spearheading several international initiatives, including the Russian-Chinese Mineral Resources University project and dialogues with African and Malaysian counterparts. CEO of TV BRICS, Janna Tolstikova, stated that this partnership aims to deepen analytical coverage of Russia's mining sector and expand its global information reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)