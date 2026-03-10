Development Delays Jeopardize NASA's 2028 Moon Landing Plans with SpaceX

NASA's ambitious plan to land humans on the moon by 2028 is facing significant challenges due to delays in developing SpaceX's Starship rocket. Originally selected in 2021, Starship's progress has stalled, with development setbacks accumulating over two years, according to a report by NASA's inspector general.

In recent months, NASA acknowledged additional technical hurdles and added a test mission under the Artemis moon program, which relies on SpaceX for lunar landings across two missions starting in 2028. However, the ongoing issues with both SpaceX and its counterpart, Blue Origin, are putting the 2028 target in jeopardy.

The agency continues to push for the 2028 landing despite the magnitude of work remaining for both companies. As the Artemis program unfolds, overcoming these obstacles will be crucial for achieving the ambitious lunar goals laid out by NASA.