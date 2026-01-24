Call for Declassification: Unveiling Netaji's Legacy

The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has called on the Union government to formally accept the Mukherjee Commission Report and establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to declassify the remaining files related to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. AIFB General Secretary G Devarajan made these demands during an event celebrating Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Deshprem Divas' on Friday.

The celebration took place at Netaji Subhas Park in Daryaganj, drawing hundreds of participants, including party leaders, social activists, and admirers of Netaji. Devarajan reiterated the need for full disclosure of historical truths for national consciousness and justice and warned against unlawfully bringing Netaji's purported ashes from Japan to India.

The event concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to the ideals of patriotism and nationalism championed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. AIFB, a political faction founded by Bose, organized several programs across Delhi to honor his contribution to India's independence struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)