Left Menu

Call for Declassification: Unveiling Netaji's Legacy

The All India Forward Bloc has urged the Union government to accept the Mukherjee Commission Report and form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to declassify files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. They emphasized the importance of historical truth and warned against bringing Netaji's alleged ashes to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 08:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 08:28 IST
Call for Declassification: Unveiling Netaji's Legacy
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has called on the Union government to formally accept the Mukherjee Commission Report and establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to declassify the remaining files related to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. AIFB General Secretary G Devarajan made these demands during an event celebrating Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Deshprem Divas' on Friday.

The celebration took place at Netaji Subhas Park in Daryaganj, drawing hundreds of participants, including party leaders, social activists, and admirers of Netaji. Devarajan reiterated the need for full disclosure of historical truths for national consciousness and justice and warned against unlawfully bringing Netaji's purported ashes from Japan to India.

The event concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to the ideals of patriotism and nationalism championed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. AIFB, a political faction founded by Bose, organized several programs across Delhi to honor his contribution to India's independence struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026