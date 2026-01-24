Kolkata Literary Meet: A Celebration of Words and Culture

The Exide Kolkata Literary Meet kicks off at the Alipore Museum, promising to uphold Kolkata's reputation as India's 'Cultural Capital.' Taking place from January 22 through the 27th, the literary meet features a collaboration with Exide Industries, a corporate giant steeped in Kolkata's historical and cultural fabric.

This 14th edition features a stellar lineup, including literary heavyweights like Amitav Ghosh, Jhumpa Lahiri, and Kiran Desai. Participants can expect engaging discussions and panels on diverse topics, reflecting a rich tapestry of modern literature.

The partnership between the literary meet and Exide Industries underscores a mutual commitment to fostering creativity, cultural discourse, and intellectual exploration, reinforcing Kolkata's enduring status as a hub of literary and cultural activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)