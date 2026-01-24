Left Menu

Kolkata Literary Meet: A Celebration of Words and Culture

The Exide Kolkata Literary Meet, taking place January 22-27, 2023, celebrates Kolkata’s rich literary culture. This year, Exide Industries partners with the meet, highlighting a shared commitment to cultural and intellectual heritage. Esteemed authors and intellectuals, like Amitav Ghosh and Jhumpa Lahiri, will engage in thought-provoking discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:20 IST
The Exide Kolkata Literary Meet kicks off at the Alipore Museum, promising to uphold Kolkata's reputation as India's 'Cultural Capital.' Taking place from January 22 through the 27th, the literary meet features a collaboration with Exide Industries, a corporate giant steeped in Kolkata's historical and cultural fabric.

This 14th edition features a stellar lineup, including literary heavyweights like Amitav Ghosh, Jhumpa Lahiri, and Kiran Desai. Participants can expect engaging discussions and panels on diverse topics, reflecting a rich tapestry of modern literature.

The partnership between the literary meet and Exide Industries underscores a mutual commitment to fostering creativity, cultural discourse, and intellectual exploration, reinforcing Kolkata's enduring status as a hub of literary and cultural activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

