Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

The Ladakh Scouts, an elite mountain infantry regiment of the Indian Army, are gaining recognition for their achievements in ice hockey at the Khelo India Winter Games. Known for their adaptability in extreme terrains, they aim to popularize ice hockey nationwide, emphasizing the need for increased infrastructure and corporate backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 26-01-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 10:25 IST
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers
The Ladakh Scouts, renowned for their expertise in mountain warfare, are carving out a new identity in the world of ice sports through their participation in the Khelo India Winter Games. Their prowess extends beyond military feats, now aiming for top spots in ice hockey and ice skating.

As the nation celebrates its 77th Republic Day, these formidable athletes from the Indian Army are championing an initiative to broaden the appeal of ice hockey throughout India. Their journey, which began on improvised ice fields, is set to inspire national expansion plans.

Captain Parth Jagtap emphasized the critical role of infrastructure development in achieving this goal, highlighting the pressing need for more ice rinks nationwide. Corporate involvement is seen as essential for this ambition, promising a transformation in India's sporting landscape.

