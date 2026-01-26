Left Menu

Celebrating India's Plurality: A Call for Unity in Diversity

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasizes the importance of recognizing India's diverse cultures and languages on Republic Day. He advocates for a unified India that values diversity rather than uniformity, suggesting that the nation's strength lies in its cultural richness and varied identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the importance of celebrating Republic Day as a reflection of India's cultural diversity. He urged citizens to embrace a unified nation without enforcing uniformity, advocating for a country where various cultures and languages coexist and enrich one another.

In a subtle critique of the BJP-led government, Stalin called for embracing India's multitude of identities, stating that each voice contributes to the nation's progress. He emphasized that diversity, rather than sameness, is India's strength, promoting a sense of belonging and openness for the future.

Stalin's message, shared on social media platform 'X', conveyed a vision for advancing Tamil Nadu's prosperity inclusively, ensuring that no citizen is left behind. He reiterated his call for unity with the slogan 'Let's win together (Velvom Ondraga)'.

