Celebrating India's Plurality: A Call for Unity in Diversity

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the importance of celebrating Republic Day as a reflection of India's cultural diversity. He urged citizens to embrace a unified nation without enforcing uniformity, advocating for a country where various cultures and languages coexist and enrich one another.

In a subtle critique of the BJP-led government, Stalin called for embracing India's multitude of identities, stating that each voice contributes to the nation's progress. He emphasized that diversity, rather than sameness, is India's strength, promoting a sense of belonging and openness for the future.

Stalin's message, shared on social media platform 'X', conveyed a vision for advancing Tamil Nadu's prosperity inclusively, ensuring that no citizen is left behind. He reiterated his call for unity with the slogan 'Let's win together (Velvom Ondraga)'.