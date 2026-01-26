India Showcases Military Prowess at 77th Republic Day Parade

India marked its 77th Republic Day with an impressive military display on the Kartavya Path, showcasing a range of missiles, newly raised units, and indigenous weapon systems. The event emphasized the nation's military capabilities developed during Operation Sindoor.

Esteemed dignitaries such as Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, attended the celebration as chief guests, highlighting the international dimension of the event. The focal theme was the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'.

The parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu saluting the contingents, closely observed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The event also featured a military contingent from the EU, marking its first participation outside Europe, and showcased both aerial and land capabilities of the Indian Army.