Savoring Uttar Pradesh: 'One District, One Cuisine' Initiative Unveiled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'One District, One Cuisine' initiative in Uttar Pradesh to promote district-specific traditional cuisines. The scheme aims to enhance local food identity and support small entrepreneurs and halwais by opening up new markets and ensuring food safety standards.

Updated: 24-01-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:01 IST
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'One District, One Cuisine' (ODOC) initiative in Uttar Pradesh, setting a course to give each district's traditional food distinct recognition, akin to the successful 'One District, One Product' programme.

The launch was part of Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal and was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alongside other prominent state officials. The ODOC initiative aspires to elevate local recipes and cuisines onto national and international platforms, encouraging wider recognition and market expansion.

Officials emphasize that this program will benefit local halwais and small food entrepreneurs by creating sustainable business opportunities while adhering to stringent food safety standards. The focus on quality, hygiene, and preservation of culinary heritage aims to foster grassroots economic development.

