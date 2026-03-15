Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated healthcare projects worth over Rs 2,092 crore in Assam, accusing the former Congress government of financial mismanagement. He praised the BJP's efforts in advancing the state's medical sector, emphasizing affordable care and improved health indices. Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent actions in New Delhi.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of financial mismanagement during its 15-year tenure in Assam, alleging Rs 150 crore from the healthcare budget was misappropriated annually. The BJP, he stated, has rejuvenated the sector over the past decade.
Inaugurating healthcare projects worth Rs 2,092 crore, Shah claimed Assam's healthcare was neglected under Congress, focusing solely on enriching leaders' families. MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma, after becoming Chief Minister, aligned Assam's medical facilities with those of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Highlighting Assam's unique procurement of a proton therapy machine, Shah noted improvements in health indices due to increased affordable care. Criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent protest methods, Shah emphasized the sanctity of Parliament and announced new medical infrastructure developments.
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