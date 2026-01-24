Coast Guard Motorcycle Adventure Highlights Maritime Heritage

A five-day motorcycle expedition organized by the Coast Guard concluded in Chennai, marking the agency's 50th Raising Day celebrations. Simultaneously launched from Tuticorin and Visakhapatnam, the riders journeyed 1,500 kilometers to Chennai, showcasing a commitment to maritime safety.

The rally, flagged off by Deputy Inspector General Rajesh Mittal in Visakhapatnam and Vikas Nair, IRS, in Tuticorin, brought together 50 Coast Guard riders who navigated the coastal terrain. Passing through prominent locations such as Kakinada, Vijayawada, and Puducherry, the expedition promoted safety and environmental conservation.

On their arrival in Chennai, the riders were received by Inspector General D S Saini, who celebrated their efforts. The event underscored the Coast Guard's dedication to national security and maritime heritage, engaging youth and fishermen with awareness programs aligned with national initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)