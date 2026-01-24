Chhattisgarh's New Film City: A Gateway to Cinematic Growth

The announcement of Chitrotpala International Film City in Naya Raipur has received strong endorsements from famed Indian actor Manoj Joshi and acclaimed director Anil Sharma. The duo applauded Chhattisgarh's move, hailing it as a pivotal step that could empower both Indian and regional cinema by providing essential infrastructure and boosting local employment and culture.

Identifying Chhattisgarh's strategic locale and its uncharted natural landscapes, Joshi emphasized the potential for the film city to serve filmmakers nationwide. 'With top-tier facilities such as studios, editing, and post-production amenities, this development will extend benefits beyond Chhattisgarh. It promises employment opportunities for diverse sectors, including local artists and the tourism industry,' Joshi remarked in an ANI interview.

The project, spearheaded by the likes of Rajnandini Entertainment Ltd. and Indradeep Infra Ltd., envisions a sophisticated blend of film production and cultural spaces spread over 95 acres, aiming to elevate local arts globally. With industry titans like India Exposition Mart Limited on board, the initiative aims to foster sustained growth, nurturing Chhattisgarh's creative economy.