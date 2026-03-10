Chhattisgarh CM Assures Steady LPG Supply Amid Global Conflict-Induced Shortages

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has addressed concerns regarding potential shortages of commercial LPG cylinders due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, assuring residents that cooking gas, along with petrol and diesel, is in adequate supply across the state.

Sai emphasized that authorities are meticulously monitoring gas agency stocks and the associated supply chain to ward off any disruptions. He also warned against black marketing and hoarding, urging residents to book LPG cylinders based on their actual needs and disregarding any rumors.

Simultaneously, the Chhattisgarh Hotel and Restaurant Association has advised its members to maintain composure, avoid panic buying, and coordinate with the association regarding any significant supply disruptions. They have also suggested using electric cooking devices as an alternative to manage operations smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)