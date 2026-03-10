Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Assures Steady LPG Supply Amid Global Conflict-Induced Shortages

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reassures citizens about the availability of LPG, petrol, and diesel amid global tensions affecting supply. The government monitors stocks to prevent shortages, with strict action against black marketing. The Hotel and Restaurant Association advises against hoarding and supports using electric cooking alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:10 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has addressed concerns regarding potential shortages of commercial LPG cylinders due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, assuring residents that cooking gas, along with petrol and diesel, is in adequate supply across the state.

Sai emphasized that authorities are meticulously monitoring gas agency stocks and the associated supply chain to ward off any disruptions. He also warned against black marketing and hoarding, urging residents to book LPG cylinders based on their actual needs and disregarding any rumors.

Simultaneously, the Chhattisgarh Hotel and Restaurant Association has advised its members to maintain composure, avoid panic buying, and coordinate with the association regarding any significant supply disruptions. They have also suggested using electric cooking devices as an alternative to manage operations smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

