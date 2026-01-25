Left Menu

Preserving Tradition: The Struggle to Keep Gamira Dance Alive

Madhab Sarkar, a 57-year-old from West Bengal, is determined to preserve the traditional Gamira dance despite declining youth participation and competition from social media. He leads a 20-member troupe, stressing the importance of maintaining the dance's authenticity amidst modern pressures, while seeking government support to sustain this cultural heritage.

Updated: 25-01-2026 15:28 IST
Madhab Sarkar, a 57-year-old resident of Khagail village in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district, is battling to keep the traditional Gamira dance alive in the face of decreasing youth interest and the rising influence of social media reels. Sarkar, who leads a local Gamira troupe of around 20 members, shared his decades-long dedication to the craft but expressed concerns over the dwindling interest among younger generations.

Once a prominent feature at local festivals, the number of performance bookings for the troupe has significantly reduced from 10 to just 4-5 per season. Sarkar and his team continue rigorous practices but face an uphill battle as villagers' interest wanes. Gamira, a masked folk dance featuring characters like Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is known for its unique wooden masks that earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2018, highlighting its cultural significance.

Despite challenges, the troupe remains committed to preserving the traditional aspect of the dance. Sarkar calls for increased governmental assistance to ensure the survival of this indigenous art form, hoping for more opportunities provided by both local events and political rallies, as West Bengal's assembly elections approach.

