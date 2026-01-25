Left Menu

Unsung Heroes: From Bus Conductor to Bibliophile

A former bus conductor, Anke Gowda, established the largest free-access library in the world. Gowda, along with a renowned paediatrician and other distinguished individuals, was honored with the Padma Shri award under the ‘unsung heroes’ category on Republic Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:55 IST
Unsung Heroes: From Bus Conductor to Bibliophile
  • Country:
  • India

A former bus conductor, Anke Gowda, has been recognized with the Padma Shri for establishing the world's largest free-access library, 'Pustak Mane.' This monumental project, based in Karnataka, houses over two million books spanning 20 languages.

Gowda's initiative empowers learners across the nation, showcasing his dedication to education and literacy.

Joining Gowda in receiving the accolade in the 'unsung heroes' category are Armida Fernandes, founder of Asia's first human milk bank, and others, shining light on their invaluable contributions to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026