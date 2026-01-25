Unsung Heroes: From Bus Conductor to Bibliophile
A former bus conductor, Anke Gowda, established the largest free-access library in the world. Gowda, along with a renowned paediatrician and other distinguished individuals, was honored with the Padma Shri award under the ‘unsung heroes’ category on Republic Day.
A former bus conductor, Anke Gowda, has been recognized with the Padma Shri for establishing the world's largest free-access library, 'Pustak Mane.' This monumental project, based in Karnataka, houses over two million books spanning 20 languages.
Gowda's initiative empowers learners across the nation, showcasing his dedication to education and literacy.
Joining Gowda in receiving the accolade in the 'unsung heroes' category are Armida Fernandes, founder of Asia's first human milk bank, and others, shining light on their invaluable contributions to society.
