Drone Assault Injures Six French Soldiers in Iraq

In a significant escalation of threats in northern Iraq, six French soldiers were injured following a drone attack in the Erbil region. The injured soldiers were involved in counter-terrorism training operations in partnership with Iraqi forces, as part of a broader coalition effort to combat Islamic State militants.

Witnesses and security sources reported that the attack in Erbil is part of a wave of strikes targeting U.S. interests initiated by Iraqi Shi'ite militants over recent days. French military officials confirmed the casualties, and the wounded soldiers have been transported to the nearest medical facilities.

The assault coincides with a targeted airstrike on an Italian military base in Iraqi Kurdistan that has been attributed to regional militant operations. Meanwhile, France has boosted its defense posture by dispatching naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier strike group, to strategically sensitive areas such as the Mediterranean and Red Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)