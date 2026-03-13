Left Menu

FIFA Urged to Prioritize Inclusivity and Safety at 2026 World Cup

Rights groups have expressed concerns about inclusivity and safety for the 2026 World Cup in light of U.S. immigration policies. They urge FIFA to uphold its commitment to a 'safe, welcoming, and inclusive' tournament and highlight the need for Human Rights Action Plans from host committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 04:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 04:25 IST
FIFA Urged to Prioritize Inclusivity and Safety at 2026 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rights groups have called on FIFA to ensure the 2026 World Cup maintains commitments to inclusivity and safety amid concerns over U.S. immigration policies and press freedom. The Sport & Rights Alliance emphasized the importance of a 'safe, welcoming, and inclusive' event under FIFA's Human Rights Framework, cautioning that current U.S. policies could incite fear among fans and journalists.

The coalition criticized U.S. visa bans and mass deportation raids, warning that these actions could deter attendance from immigrants, workers, journalists, and fans. The 2026 World Cup, set to feature 48 teams, will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with matches taking place in 16 cities.

In response to the concerns, White House spokesman Davis Ingle stated that the administration is committed to making the World Cup both the greatest and most secure event in history. The rights groups also urged FIFA to collaborate with host governments to ensure that fans and media have access, and that rights such as free expression and press freedom are upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026