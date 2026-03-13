FIFA Urged to Prioritize Inclusivity and Safety at 2026 World Cup

Rights groups have called on FIFA to ensure the 2026 World Cup maintains commitments to inclusivity and safety amid concerns over U.S. immigration policies and press freedom. The Sport & Rights Alliance emphasized the importance of a 'safe, welcoming, and inclusive' event under FIFA's Human Rights Framework, cautioning that current U.S. policies could incite fear among fans and journalists.

The coalition criticized U.S. visa bans and mass deportation raids, warning that these actions could deter attendance from immigrants, workers, journalists, and fans. The 2026 World Cup, set to feature 48 teams, will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with matches taking place in 16 cities.

In response to the concerns, White House spokesman Davis Ingle stated that the administration is committed to making the World Cup both the greatest and most secure event in history. The rights groups also urged FIFA to collaborate with host governments to ensure that fans and media have access, and that rights such as free expression and press freedom are upheld.

