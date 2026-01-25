Unsung Heroes: Celebrating Padma Shri Awardees from Across India

This year's Padma Shri awards highlight the remarkable contributions of 45 individuals from various corners of India, each recognized in the 'unsung heroes' category. Among them is Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor who created the world's largest free-access library, Pustak Mane, with over two million books.

Other honorees include Armida Fernandes, who established Asia's first human milk bank, and Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old player of the rare Tarpa instrument. The ceremony shines a light on those who have made significant cultural, educational, and social advances, often overcoming personal and societal challenges.

These awardees represent marginalized communities and include everyone from a geneticist mapping ancient human migration to an advocate for traditional arts. Their stories of perseverance and service reflect the rich diversity and resilience found across India, as the nation honors their contributions on Republic Day.