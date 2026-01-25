Left Menu

Unsung Heroes: Celebrating Padma Shri Awardees from Across India

Forty-five extraordinary individuals from diverse backgrounds across India were honored with the Padma Shri award in the 'unsung heroes' category. These awardees, including a bus conductor who established a massive library and a pediatrician who created Asia's first human milk bank, exemplify dedication to cultural, educational, and social advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

This year's Padma Shri awards highlight the remarkable contributions of 45 individuals from various corners of India, each recognized in the 'unsung heroes' category. Among them is Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor who created the world's largest free-access library, Pustak Mane, with over two million books.

Other honorees include Armida Fernandes, who established Asia's first human milk bank, and Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old player of the rare Tarpa instrument. The ceremony shines a light on those who have made significant cultural, educational, and social advances, often overcoming personal and societal challenges.

These awardees represent marginalized communities and include everyone from a geneticist mapping ancient human migration to an advocate for traditional arts. Their stories of perseverance and service reflect the rich diversity and resilience found across India, as the nation honors their contributions on Republic Day.

