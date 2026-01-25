Farewell to Mark Tully: Chronicler of India's Heartbeat

Mark Tully, the revered journalist and author who documented India's complexities with an insightful eye, has passed away at the age of 90. His death occurred at Max Hospital in New Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment. Tully's longtime friend, veteran journalist Satish Jacob, confirmed the news to PTI.

Born in Kolkata in 1935, Tully served as the chief of bureau for the BBC in New Delhi for over two decades. His influence extended beyond journalism, with Tully also hosting the BBC Radio 4 program 'Something Understood'. His contribution to literature about India was substantial, with works such as 'No Full Stops in India' and 'The Heart of India'.

A recipient of multiple honors, Tully was knighted in 2002 and awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 2005. His work leaves an enduring legacy on India-related narratives, reflecting the depth and diversity of the nation he explored in his writings.