Farewell to Mark Tully: Chronicler of India's Heartbeat

Veteran journalist and author Mark Tully, renowned for his chronicles of India, passed away at 90 in a private hospital in New Delhi. Tully, known for his BBC tenure and several books about India, was celebrated with honors like a knighthood and the Padma Bhushan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:11 IST
Mark Tully, the revered journalist and author who documented India's complexities with an insightful eye, has passed away at the age of 90. His death occurred at Max Hospital in New Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment. Tully's longtime friend, veteran journalist Satish Jacob, confirmed the news to PTI.

Born in Kolkata in 1935, Tully served as the chief of bureau for the BBC in New Delhi for over two decades. His influence extended beyond journalism, with Tully also hosting the BBC Radio 4 program 'Something Understood'. His contribution to literature about India was substantial, with works such as 'No Full Stops in India' and 'The Heart of India'.

A recipient of multiple honors, Tully was knighted in 2002 and awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 2005. His work leaves an enduring legacy on India-related narratives, reflecting the depth and diversity of the nation he explored in his writings.

