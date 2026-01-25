Heroic Rescues in Kashmir's Snow: Police Aid Trapped Individuals
Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted daring rescues, saving a man trapped in snow and assisting two women needing urgent medical care in severe weather conditions. Quick action by police officers in Shopian and Budgam districts ensured the safety and health of the individuals amidst harsh winter challenges.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police showcased exceptional bravery, rescuing a man trapped in snow and assisting two women requiring urgent medical care. Harsh weather conditions in Shopian and Budgam districts presented significant challenges, but timely intervention ensured the safety and health of those affected.
In Shopian's Herpora area, police swiftly responded to distress calls, successfully rescuing Danish Riyaz Ganaie from deep snow. After receiving first aid, Ganaie was safely sent home, highlighting the rapid response capabilities of the local police force.
Meanwhile, in the Budgam district, police teams from the Khansahib station acted decisively, responding to urgent medical calls for two women amid snow-blocked roads. Their quick actions in transporting a severely sick woman and a pregnant woman to a hospital further underscore the essential role of the police in community welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
