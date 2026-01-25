U.S. Braces for Historic Winter Storm with Massive Power Outages and Flight Cancellations

The United States is preparing for a severe winter storm, termed 'historic' by forecasters, predicted to cause significant disruptions across the eastern regions. As of early Sunday, over 500,000 customers have lost power, and more than 9,600 flights face cancellations due to heavy snowfall and icy conditions stretching as far west as Texas.

President Donald Trump approved federal emergency declarations in 12 states and declared the storm 'historic.' In addition to power outages, forecasters warn of freezing rain and dangerously low temperatures that will engulf much of the nation into the coming week. The Department of Homeland Security is coordinating with affected states to ensure preparedness.

Airlines and utility companies are proactively responding, with major U.S. airlines cancelling thousands of flights and grid operators taking measures to limit blackouts. The Department of Energy has approved backup generation resources, highlighting the intensity and scope of this formidable weather event.

