Harmony in the Himalayas: Indian Army Celebrates Pemakod Losar with Local Communities

In the picturesque frontier region of Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting, bordering China, the Indian Army personnel came together with the local Buddhist community for Pemakod Losar celebrations. This New Year festival of the Pemako region was marked by vibrant cultural expressions and a deepening bond between the army and natives.

The celebration, held on a Saturday, underscored the commitment of the Indian Army to cultural preservation and community harmony in this remote area. Artistic performances from Dirang Valley captured the spiritual essence of the event, blending music and faith.

Traditional dances and folk songs performed by locals highlighted the region's rich heritage, further strengthening the idea that the army's role surpasses mere security, acting as a beacon of cultural coexistence and mutual respect.