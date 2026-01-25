Left Menu

Harmony in the Himalayas: Indian Army Celebrates Pemakod Losar with Local Communities

Indian Army personnel joined the Buddhist community in Tuting, Arunachal Pradesh to celebrate 'Pemakod Losar'. The festival showcased traditional performances and highlighted the cultural bonds between the army and local communities, emphasizing the importance of cultural preservation and unity in the remote frontier region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:34 IST
Harmony in the Himalayas: Indian Army Celebrates Pemakod Losar with Local Communities
  • Country:
  • India

In the picturesque frontier region of Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting, bordering China, the Indian Army personnel came together with the local Buddhist community for Pemakod Losar celebrations. This New Year festival of the Pemako region was marked by vibrant cultural expressions and a deepening bond between the army and natives.

The celebration, held on a Saturday, underscored the commitment of the Indian Army to cultural preservation and community harmony in this remote area. Artistic performances from Dirang Valley captured the spiritual essence of the event, blending music and faith.

Traditional dances and folk songs performed by locals highlighted the region's rich heritage, further strengthening the idea that the army's role surpasses mere security, acting as a beacon of cultural coexistence and mutual respect.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026