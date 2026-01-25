Pakistan Awaits Government's Call on World Cup Participation Amid ICC Controversy
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi addressed the nation's stance on the T20 World Cup participation, hinging on government decision. The meeting discussed Bangladesh's exclusion over security concerns and reaffirmed support for Bangladesh's principled stance. PCB stressed ICC's need for consistency in decision-making and urged players to excel in upcoming series.
- Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, dismissed assumptions that announcing their World Cup squad confirmed participation in next month's ICC event.
Naqvi emphasized the PCB's dependence on the Pakistani government's decision regarding participation in the T20 World Cup hosted by India and Sri Lanka. With Bangladesh excluded due to security concerns, Naqvi assured that PCB would align with governmental advice.
Furthermore, Naqvi criticized the ICC for double standards, urging for principled governance. He reaffirmed players' duty to meet fans' expectations in the forthcoming matches against Australia and the World Cup.
