Hindutva Activists' Misconduct Sparks Controversy in Shahjahanpur

In a disturbing incident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, two men were arrested following a terrifying encounter at a pizza parlour. A man and a woman, accosted by members of a Hindutva organization, were forced to leap from the second floor to escape harassment.

Police have identified eight individuals in connection with the Saturday event and have arrested Abhishek Rathore and Sachin Kumar. The charges include rioting and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress condemned what it described as rising 'hooliganism' by Hindutva groups. Authorities are taking steps to prevent future incidents by instructing pizza parlours across the city to maintain transparency and avoid enclosed spaces.