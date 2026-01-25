Left Menu

Hindutva Activists' Misconduct Sparks Controversy in Shahjahanpur

Two men were arrested in Shahjahanpur after a couple, harassed by Hindutva activists, jumped from a pizza parlour's second floor. Police have booked additional suspects as the event underscores tensions in the region. The Uttar Pradesh Congress criticized the incident, highlighting concerns over increasing vigilantism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:26 IST
Hindutva Activists' Misconduct Sparks Controversy in Shahjahanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, two men were arrested following a terrifying encounter at a pizza parlour. A man and a woman, accosted by members of a Hindutva organization, were forced to leap from the second floor to escape harassment.

Police have identified eight individuals in connection with the Saturday event and have arrested Abhishek Rathore and Sachin Kumar. The charges include rioting and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress condemned what it described as rising 'hooliganism' by Hindutva groups. Authorities are taking steps to prevent future incidents by instructing pizza parlours across the city to maintain transparency and avoid enclosed spaces.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026