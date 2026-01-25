Matabari Tourism Circuit: A New Gateway to Paradise in Tripura

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 450 crore Matabari Tourism Circuit in Tripura. Set to revitalize five key tourist sites, the project is poised to transform the tourism landscape in the Dhalai district.

The development will give a facelift to attractions like the Maa Tripura Sundari temple, Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, and the island-dotted Dumbur Lake, which Scindia described as 'paradise'. He urged both domestic and international visitors to discover the area's natural beauty.

Accompanied by Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, the Union Minister emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader Rs 950 crore investment in Northeast India's development, underscoring Prime Minister Modi's vision for the region's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)