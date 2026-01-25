Left Menu

Matabari Tourism Circuit: A New Gateway to Paradise in Tripura

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the Rs 450 crore Matabari Tourism Circuit in Tripura, aimed at enhancing several tourist destinations. The project promises to boost employment, with key sites like Maa Tripura Sundari temple and Neermahal gaining prominence. Scindia encouraged tourists to explore the picturesque Dumbur lake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:07 IST
Matabari Tourism Circuit: A New Gateway to Paradise in Tripura
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 450 crore Matabari Tourism Circuit in Tripura. Set to revitalize five key tourist sites, the project is poised to transform the tourism landscape in the Dhalai district.

The development will give a facelift to attractions like the Maa Tripura Sundari temple, Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, and the island-dotted Dumbur Lake, which Scindia described as 'paradise'. He urged both domestic and international visitors to discover the area's natural beauty.

Accompanied by Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, the Union Minister emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader Rs 950 crore investment in Northeast India's development, underscoring Prime Minister Modi's vision for the region's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026