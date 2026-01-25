Queen of Melody: Pokhila Lekhthepi's Journey to Padma Shri

Seventy-two-year-old folk singer, Pokhila Lekhthepi, from the remote hills of Assam's Karbi Anglong, will be honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award for her contributions to Karbi music.

Known as the 'Queen of Melody,' Lekhthepi has passionately preserved the cultural heritage of her region through music, earning widespread acclaim over the last five decades.

Lekhthepi, who learned singing from her parents without formal training, expressed her surprise and gratitude for the award, highlighting her commitment to documenting lost songs despite her health challenges.