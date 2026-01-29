Deezer's AI Breakthrough: Combating Music Fraud with Revolutionary Detection Technology

In a pioneering move to address rampant music fraud, streaming giant Deezer has partnered with France's Sacem, leveraging its advanced AI-detection technology. This collaboration marks a significant step in the ongoing struggle to distinguish between human and machine-produced music, as AI-generated tracks increasingly saturate the industry.

Deezer revealed its technology's effectiveness by removing approximately 85% of fraudulent AI-generated music from its royalty pool last year. The AI-driven detection tool, trained on 94 million songs, identifies anomalies in audio patterns, helping to maintain the integrity of artist royalties.

While Deezer leads the charge, Swedish royalty body Stim emphasizes that technology alone can't resolve all challenges in music copyright. Stim advocates for mandatory licensing agreements and transparency, urging collaboration between the music industry and AI developers to combat fraud from the onset.

(With inputs from agencies.)