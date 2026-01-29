Left Menu

Deezer's AI Breakthrough: Combating Music Fraud with Revolutionary Detection Technology

Deezer has licensed its AI-detection technology to French royalty agency Sacem to tackle music fraud, with the tool identifying up to 85% of fraudulent AI-generated streams. The technology's success highlights the challenges and potential solutions in balancing AI capabilities with copyright and music industry standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:51 IST
Deezer's AI Breakthrough: Combating Music Fraud with Revolutionary Detection Technology

In a pioneering move to address rampant music fraud, streaming giant Deezer has partnered with France's Sacem, leveraging its advanced AI-detection technology. This collaboration marks a significant step in the ongoing struggle to distinguish between human and machine-produced music, as AI-generated tracks increasingly saturate the industry.

Deezer revealed its technology's effectiveness by removing approximately 85% of fraudulent AI-generated music from its royalty pool last year. The AI-driven detection tool, trained on 94 million songs, identifies anomalies in audio patterns, helping to maintain the integrity of artist royalties.

While Deezer leads the charge, Swedish royalty body Stim emphasizes that technology alone can't resolve all challenges in music copyright. Stim advocates for mandatory licensing agreements and transparency, urging collaboration between the music industry and AI developers to combat fraud from the onset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026