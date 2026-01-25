Mammootty Conferred Padma Bhushan: A Tribute to a Living Legend

Malayalam cinema's legendary actor Mammootty was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award on Sunday, acknowledging his immense contributions to the field of art over a storied career.

Fondly known as 'Mammukka', the 74-year-old described the recognition as 'unexpected' during a television interview. Social media erupted with congratulatory messages, with actors like Manju Warrier expressing pride in his achievements.

Kamal Haasan also took to social media platform 'X' to congratulate Mammootty, remarking on their friendship. With over 400 films to his name and numerous awards, Mammootty continues to be a towering figure in Indian cinema.