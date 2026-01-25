Left Menu

Mammootty Conferred Padma Bhushan: A Tribute to a Living Legend

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to art. The 74-year-old actor, popularly known as 'Mammukka', has appeared in over 400 films across multiple languages. Congratulations from peers like Manju Warrier and Kamal Haasan highlight his enduring influence and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:49 IST
Mammootty
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam cinema's legendary actor Mammootty was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award on Sunday, acknowledging his immense contributions to the field of art over a storied career.

Fondly known as 'Mammukka', the 74-year-old described the recognition as 'unexpected' during a television interview. Social media erupted with congratulatory messages, with actors like Manju Warrier expressing pride in his achievements.

Kamal Haasan also took to social media platform 'X' to congratulate Mammootty, remarking on their friendship. With over 400 films to his name and numerous awards, Mammootty continues to be a towering figure in Indian cinema.

