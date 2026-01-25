Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Power Sector Boosted by NDA's Reforms

Andhra Pradesh power distribution companies have earned higher national ratings due to reforms initiated by the NDA government, said Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar. The measures, which focused on reducing losses and improving efficiency, revived the sector and plan to reduce electricity tariffs further.

The power distribution companies in Andhra Pradesh have attained higher national ratings following reforms introduced by the NDA coalition government, according to state Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar.

The comprehensive reforms revitalized a power sector that faltered during the previous YSRCP government. The push has enabled DISCOMs to elevate both their financial and operational standings.

Minister Kumar highlighted essential steps such as reducing technical and commercial losses, enhancing billing and collection efficacy, and timely subsidy releases as crucial components of DISCOMs' financial recovery.

