Persistence Pays: Tamil Nadu's Padma Shri Awardees

The 2026 Padma Shri awardees from Tamil Nadu exemplify persistence, demonstrating that dedication to their arts pays off. Whether mastering music, hymns, or bronze sculptures, these artists applied multiple times before achieving recognition. They remind us of the discipline and perseverance required to keep cultural traditions alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 2026 Padma Shri award recipients from Tamil Nadu serve as a testament to persistence and dedication in the arts. Their journey underscores the belief that perseverance is key, as many applied multiple times before finally winning the accolade.

Seventy-year-old Thirvaarur Bakthavatsalam's dedication to the mridangam and Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan's mastery of sacred hymns highlight the discipline ingrained in musicians. Swaminathan, at 81, finally won the award on his second attempt, having committed 60 years to reviving fading hymns.

From sculptors like Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar to unsung heroes such as Punniamurthy Natesan and artist R Krishnan, Tamil Nadu's cultural custodians prove that persistence and state support can help sustain traditional arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

