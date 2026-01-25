Persistence Pays: Tamil Nadu's Padma Shri Awardees

The 2026 Padma Shri award recipients from Tamil Nadu serve as a testament to persistence and dedication in the arts. Their journey underscores the belief that perseverance is key, as many applied multiple times before finally winning the accolade.

Seventy-year-old Thirvaarur Bakthavatsalam's dedication to the mridangam and Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan's mastery of sacred hymns highlight the discipline ingrained in musicians. Swaminathan, at 81, finally won the award on his second attempt, having committed 60 years to reviving fading hymns.

From sculptors like Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar to unsung heroes such as Punniamurthy Natesan and artist R Krishnan, Tamil Nadu's cultural custodians prove that persistence and state support can help sustain traditional arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)