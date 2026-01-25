Living Heritage: Hally War Bridges Tradition and Conservation

Hally War of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district expressed humility and gratitude as he achieved national recognition through the Padma Shri award. War's longstanding work in guiding aerial roots into living bridges signifies not only a personal accomplishment but also a tribute to his community's cherished traditions.

From his childhood days, War transformed a playful curiosity about growing ficus roots into a lifelong dedication. By nurturing the aerial roots of Ficus elastica trees, he crafted sustainable bridges that resist the region's humid climate. This initiative aligns with the practices passed down by his elders and has now garnered national acclaim.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised War for his contributions, positioning him as a heritage ambassador. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also recognized these indigenous practices during her visit. The living root bridges, apart from being functional, embody cultural and ecological symbolism, drawing global attention as part of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre's tentative list.

(With inputs from agencies.)