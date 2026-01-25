Techi Gubin: A Beacon of Selfless Social Service

Techi Gubin, president of Arunachal Vikas Parishad, has been recognized with the Padma Shri award, one of India's esteemed civilian honors, for his remarkable contributions to social service.

As one of the 54 recipients of this year's award, the 62-year-old expressed his gratitude and surprise upon hearing the news from Delhi. 'I did not expect such recognition,' Gubin stated, reflecting on his dedication to societal welfare since childhood.

A retired chief architect of Arunachal Pradesh, Gubin's career includes significant roles in state government and with the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. He continues to urge people to act selflessly for communal betterment.