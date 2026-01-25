Anke Gowda: The Curator of a Literary Legacy

Anke Gowda, acclaimed for his dedication to the literary world, has been awarded the Padma Shri, as announced by the Centre on Sunday. Renowned for establishing a vast private library offering free access, Gowda's contributions to librarianship have been described as unparalleled.

Gowda's Anke Gowda Pustaka Mane in Haralahalli village, Srirangapatna, features over 20 lakh books in multiple Indian and foreign languages. It includes rare manuscripts from as early as 1832 and serves as a vital resource for students, researchers, and writers, maintaining its reputation as one of India's largest libraries.

Overwhelmed by this recognition, Gowda recounts the lifelong challenges of sustaining such an institution. His personal sacrifices, including investing his earnings and retirement benefits, highlight his unwavering commitment to making knowledge accessible to future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)