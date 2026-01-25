Left Menu

Ladakh's Path to Sustainable Progress: A United Drive

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta urges citizens to collaboratively transform the region into a sustainable model of development. Highlighting the contributions of military, civil administration, and local communities, Gupta emphasizes areas like renewable energy, infrastructure, and education to promote inclusive growth and preserve Ladakh's cultural heritage.

On the eve of India's 77th Republic Day, Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta called on the citizens to unite for sustainable development and economic growth in the Union Territory. His call comes as the region aims to become a beacon of environmental stewardship and inclusive prosperity.

Gupta commended the armed forces and local police for their relentless service in safeguarding peace and stability in Ladakh. He praised the civil administration for its role in transparent and efficient governance that reaches even the remotest areas.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted Ladakh's potential in sectors like renewable energy, eco-tourism, and organic farming. He underscored the importance of modern education, digital skills, and empowering marginalized communities to foster economic growth while preserving Ladakh's cultural heritage and ecosystem.

