Minneapolis Shootings Amplify Tensions Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown

A second fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis has thrust President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown deeper into the national political spotlight, forcing Republicans to defend the administration's hard-line tactics while motivating Democrats, who see it as an urgent election-year issue. Federal officers in the city have killed two U.S. citizens this month.

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, has announced that his party will oppose funding that includes money for ICE, amidst a looming government shutdown deadline. Schumer urged Republicans to work with Democrats to reform ICE and CBP, citing public safety concerns.

This controversy arises as recent polls reveal waning support among some Republican backers for Trump's enforcement strategy, and Democrats criticize tactics as excessive and overreaching. The political ramifications ahead of the November midterms could reshape party perspectives on immigration policy.