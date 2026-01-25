Left Menu

Alex Honnold's Daring Ascent of Taipei 101: A Ropeless Climb to Remember

American rock climber Alex Honnold famously ascended Taipei 101 without ropes, showcasing his daring skills. The historic climb of the iconic 508-meter tower, aired live on Netflix, was a spectacle blending awe and ethical concerns. Honnold faced challenges and windy conditions, thrilling a supportive crowd in Taiwan's capital.

  • Country:
  • Taiwan

American rock climber Alex Honnold made headlines on Sunday by ascending Taipei 101, the 508-meter skyscraper in Taiwan's capital, without any ropes or safety equipment. His daring feat captured live on Netflix, thrilled onlookers as he reached the top of the spire about 90 minutes after starting.

The climber, known for his iconic ropeless ascent of Yosemite's El Capitan, maneuvered up the building using small outcroppings as footholds. The toughest part of the climb was navigating the 64 floors of overhanging sections, known as the 'bamboo boxes,' that characterize the building's design.

The event, which was both applauded and drew ethical concerns over its risks, marked Honnold as the first to achieve the climb without a rope. Previously, French climber Alain Robert ascended Taipei 101 with ropes in 2004 during its grand opening.

