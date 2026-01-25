Left Menu

Nepal's 'Fake Rescue' Scam Defrauds Insurers, Damages Tourism Reputation

Nepalese authorities have arrested six tour operator officials for their role in a $20 million 'fake rescue' scheme defrauding international insurers. The fraudulent activities involved organizing false helicopter evacuations in Nepal's trekking areas. The suspects face charges related to organized crime and national interest offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:58 IST
Nepal's 'Fake Rescue' Scam Defrauds Insurers, Damages Tourism Reputation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's police have detained six high-ranking officials of tour operators and mountain rescue agencies for their alleged role in a 'fake rescue' scam, which defrauded international insurers of nearly $20 million, officials announced on Sunday.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) executed arrests backed by court-approved warrants after a detailed investigation into fraudulent helicopter evacuation claims impugning Nepal's trekking sector, according to CIB chief, Additional Inspector General of Police Manoj Kumar Kesi.

Authorities claim suspects orchestrated fraudulent medical emergencies to justify costly helicopter evacuations, then filed false claims with international travel insurers. The operation allegedly included 317 fake rescues, generating illicit claims near $20 million and tarnishing Nepal's tourism industry reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026