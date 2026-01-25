Nepal's 'Fake Rescue' Scam Defrauds Insurers, Damages Tourism Reputation

Nepal's police have detained six high-ranking officials of tour operators and mountain rescue agencies for their alleged role in a 'fake rescue' scam, which defrauded international insurers of nearly $20 million, officials announced on Sunday.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) executed arrests backed by court-approved warrants after a detailed investigation into fraudulent helicopter evacuation claims impugning Nepal's trekking sector, according to CIB chief, Additional Inspector General of Police Manoj Kumar Kesi.

Authorities claim suspects orchestrated fraudulent medical emergencies to justify costly helicopter evacuations, then filed false claims with international travel insurers. The operation allegedly included 317 fake rescues, generating illicit claims near $20 million and tarnishing Nepal's tourism industry reputation.

