Celebrating Diversity: Minority Affairs Ministry's Republic Day Impact
Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted India's diversity, focusing on initiatives like PM VIKAS, which aims to skill minority communities. The National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) beneficiaries attended Republic Day celebrations, showcasing the government's commitment to inclusive development and community engagement.
On Sunday, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju praised India's vast diversity, spotlighting his ministry's impactful initiatives, notably PM VIKAS, designed to enhance the skills of minority communities across India.
Welcoming beneficiaries of the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) from nationwide spectrums, Rijiju emphasized the special opportunity they have to partake in the 77th Republic Day festivities as honored guests of the prime minister.
Reflecting on India's rich cultural amalgamation, Rijiju asserted the Ministry's pivotal role in rolling out schemes benefiting six minority communities, underscoring achievements such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and PM VIKAS, alongside the digital strides seen with the new Haj Suvidha App.
