Remembering Sir Mark Tully: The Railway Enthusiast and BBC's 'Voice of India'

Mark Tully, the celebrated former BBC broadcaster, was renowned for his deep appreciation of India's railways. Known to many as the 'voice of India', Tully's passion for trains was evident throughout his life, as highlighted by railway historian Rajendra Aklekar.

Tully, who enjoyed a longstanding friendship with Aklekar, contributed forewords to two of Aklekar's books centered on India's railway legacy. Their connection extended beyond words, rooted in shared appreciation for the nostalgia and stories trains carry, as well as active involvement in various railway forums.

The news of Tully's passing at the age of 90 marks a poignant moment for the railway enthusiasts' community, who remember him not just for his journalistic contributions but for his genuine love of rail travel and history, as evidenced by his BBC series capturing railway narratives across the subcontinent.