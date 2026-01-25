Left Menu

Remembering Sir Mark Tully: The Railway Enthusiast and BBC's 'Voice of India'

Mark Tully, the former BBC broadcaster, was celebrated for his love of Indian railways. A close friend of author Rajendra Aklekar, Tully wrote forewords for Aklekar's books and often discussed railway history. Tully presented episodes on railway journeys, leaving a significant impact on railway enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:19 IST
Remembering Sir Mark Tully: The Railway Enthusiast and BBC's 'Voice of India'
  • Country:
  • India

Mark Tully, the celebrated former BBC broadcaster, was renowned for his deep appreciation of India's railways. Known to many as the 'voice of India', Tully's passion for trains was evident throughout his life, as highlighted by railway historian Rajendra Aklekar.

Tully, who enjoyed a longstanding friendship with Aklekar, contributed forewords to two of Aklekar's books centered on India's railway legacy. Their connection extended beyond words, rooted in shared appreciation for the nostalgia and stories trains carry, as well as active involvement in various railway forums.

The news of Tully's passing at the age of 90 marks a poignant moment for the railway enthusiasts' community, who remember him not just for his journalistic contributions but for his genuine love of rail travel and history, as evidenced by his BBC series capturing railway narratives across the subcontinent.

TRENDING

1
A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026