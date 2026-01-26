Brazil Steps In: Safeguarding Diplomatic Interests in Peru
Brazil will oversee Mexico's diplomatic interests in Peru following the Andean nation's severance of ties with Mexico over asylum granted to former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez. This move, requested by Mexico and sanctioned by Peru, includes safeguarding the Mexican embassy's premises, assets, and archives.
In a diplomatic turn of events, Brazil has officially assumed responsibility for Mexico's interests in Peru. This development follows a strained diplomatic relationship between Peru and Mexico after former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez was granted asylum in Mexico.
The rift led Peru to cut off relations with Mexico last November. Chavez, facing conspiracy charges related to ex-President Pedro Castillo's attempt to dissolve Congress in 2022, denies the allegations.
The Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced that handling Mexico's interests was at the request of the Mexican government and was approved by Peru. This includes managing the Mexican embassy's premises, assets, and key documents in Lima.
(With inputs from agencies.)
