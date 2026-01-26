Left Menu

Brazil Steps In: Safeguarding Diplomatic Interests in Peru

Brazil will oversee Mexico's diplomatic interests in Peru following the Andean nation's severance of ties with Mexico over asylum granted to former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez. This move, requested by Mexico and sanctioned by Peru, includes safeguarding the Mexican embassy's premises, assets, and archives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 00:55 IST
Brazil Steps In: Safeguarding Diplomatic Interests in Peru

In a diplomatic turn of events, Brazil has officially assumed responsibility for Mexico's interests in Peru. This development follows a strained diplomatic relationship between Peru and Mexico after former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez was granted asylum in Mexico.

The rift led Peru to cut off relations with Mexico last November. Chavez, facing conspiracy charges related to ex-President Pedro Castillo's attempt to dissolve Congress in 2022, denies the allegations.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced that handling Mexico's interests was at the request of the Mexican government and was approved by Peru. This includes managing the Mexican embassy's premises, assets, and key documents in Lima.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026