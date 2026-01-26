Winter Storm Chaos Strands Millions with Flight Cancellations
A massive winter storm caused travel chaos across the US, impacting 180 million people and leading to over 10,700 flight cancellations. Major airports in the Northeast were severely affected. Airlines faced widespread disruptions, with experts predicting a lengthy recovery period due to complex logistics challenges.
- Country:
- United States
Travelers across the United States faced severe disruptions on Sunday as a massive winter storm swept across the country, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays.
The storm, affecting an estimated 180 million people, stretched from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Major airports, particularly in the Northeast, experienced the most significant turmoil.
With more than 10,700 flights grounded, airlines like American, Delta, and JetBlue suffered significant cancellations. Experts warn recovery from these disruptions could take days, as the complexities of airline logistics complicate the situation further.
(With inputs from agencies.)