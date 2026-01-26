Winter Storm Chaos Strands Millions with Flight Cancellations

Travelers across the United States faced severe disruptions on Sunday as a massive winter storm swept across the country, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays.

The storm, affecting an estimated 180 million people, stretched from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Major airports, particularly in the Northeast, experienced the most significant turmoil.

With more than 10,700 flights grounded, airlines like American, Delta, and JetBlue suffered significant cancellations. Experts warn recovery from these disruptions could take days, as the complexities of airline logistics complicate the situation further.

(With inputs from agencies.)