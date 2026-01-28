CBS News Embraces Streaming Mentality Under Bari Weiss's Leadership

CBS News is undergoing a transformation led by Editor-In-Chief Bari Weiss, who aims to modernize the network with a "streaming mentality." In her strategy outlined this week, Weiss plans to introduce 19 new contributors and focus on digital platforms to boost the network's engagement and audience.

Weiss emphasized the need for CBS News to reflect America's political diversity and announced changes intended to establish a fair and trusted newsroom. Her strategies include incorporating diverse voices to expand viewership among politically independent audiences.

This initiative comes amid controversies and challenges, including the network's ratings lagging behind its competitors. Despite these hurdles, CBS News under Weiss aims for a cohesive newsroom that is dynamic and resonates with audiences expecting immediate and on-demand news delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)