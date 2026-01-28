Left Menu

Isack Hadjar's Wet and Wild F1 Testing Debacle

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar crashed during Formula One testing in Barcelona. Wet conditions caused the spin at Circuit de Catalunya's final corner. Both Red Bull and FIA have yet to comment. The event occurred during pre-season tests, with new regulations and engines coming for the 2026 season.

Red Bull's young driver Isack Hadjar found himself in an unexpected predicament during the second day of Formula One pre-season testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Tuesday. Wet weather conditions played havoc as the 21-year-old Frenchman lost control at the final corner, resulting in a collision with the barriers.

The mishap emerged as a significant point of discussion, with neither Red Bull nor the FIA offering immediate comments. Witnesses at the scene reported the vehicle's backward spin into the barrier amid drizzly weather, and social media footage of the incident has circulated, though not confirmed by Reuters.

This crash followed a 'productive' testing session as described by Hadjar on Monday, where he ran numerous laps with Red Bull's new power unit. The event is part of a five-day shakedown, which includes a reduced testing window due to weather, ahead of two pre-season tests in Bahrain.

