Celebrating Diversity: The Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters Returns

The vibrant Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters, a cornerstone of South India's literary community, is set to return with a spectacular opening on Thursday. Starring in the inaugural event are renowned actor Mohanlal and business magnate M A Yusuff Ali, promising a captivating launch.

This year's festival, overseen by Mathrubhumi Group's M V Shreyams Kumar alongside Festival Director Dr V Venu, boasts a rich roster of speakers including Malayalam writer K R Meera, Swiss German novelist Jonas Lüscher, and politician Priyanka Chaturvedi. The festival will also engage attendees with performances, workshops, and cultural showcases.

Underpinning this seventh edition is a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. With eco-friendly initiatives, such as minimized waste practices, the festival symbolizes a fusion of intellectual zest and cultural stewardship, inviting audiences to delve into a tapestry of books, ideas, and creativity.