In a riveting turn of events, Real Madrid finds itself in the knockout playoffs of the Champions League after a stunning defeat by Benfica, orchestrated by former Madrid manager José Mourinho. Madrid, initially third in the standings, suffered a 4-2 loss, largely due to two scored goals from Kylian Mbappé.

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin's dramatic stoppage-time header secured his team's advancement and marked a momentous victory. Real Madrid, now ninth, failed to reach the round of 16 due to being outperformed by Sporting Lisbon's last-minute triumph at Athletic Bilbao.

Simultaneously, PSG and Newcastle's 1-1 draw in Paris shifted them down the standings, echoing Madrid's misfortune. Mourinho's potential rematch with Madrid looms, with the playoff draw suggesting Benfica or Inter Milan as Madrid's next possible opponents.