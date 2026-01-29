Left Menu

Mourinho's Benfica Stuns Real Madrid: A Champions League Upset

Real Madrid was dramatically ousted to the knockout playoffs by Benfica, managed by former coach José Mourinho. Despite two goals by Kylian Mbappé, Madrid fell behind in the standings. Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a critical goal, clinching their advancement. PSG also dropped in rankings following a draw with Newcastle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:24 IST
Mourinho's Benfica Stuns Real Madrid: A Champions League Upset
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a riveting turn of events, Real Madrid finds itself in the knockout playoffs of the Champions League after a stunning defeat by Benfica, orchestrated by former Madrid manager José Mourinho. Madrid, initially third in the standings, suffered a 4-2 loss, largely due to two scored goals from Kylian Mbappé.

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin's dramatic stoppage-time header secured his team's advancement and marked a momentous victory. Real Madrid, now ninth, failed to reach the round of 16 due to being outperformed by Sporting Lisbon's last-minute triumph at Athletic Bilbao.

Simultaneously, PSG and Newcastle's 1-1 draw in Paris shifted them down the standings, echoing Madrid's misfortune. Mourinho's potential rematch with Madrid looms, with the playoff draw suggesting Benfica or Inter Milan as Madrid's next possible opponents.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026