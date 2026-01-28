Left Menu

Film Industry Unites in Protest: South African Filmmakers Demand Action

South African actors and film industry members protested outside parliament in Cape Town, urging the government to address funding issues threatening the local movie-making sector. Criticism centers around the halted rebate system that supports film production. Protestors demand accountability and action to revive the industry.

In Cape Town on Wednesday, a significant protest unfolded as South African actors and film industry professionals gathered outside parliament. These individuals expressed their frustration over funding shortages, which they claim are jeopardizing the country's film and television industry. Signs emblazoned with 'Save SA film & TV' were prominently displayed as nearly 400 protestors voiced their concerns.

Historically, South Africa has been a filmmaking hub, attracting international productions. However, Unathi Malunga, an entertainment lawyer, criticized the government's inaction, attributing it to job losses and businesses relocating abroad. At the heart of the issue is the South African Film and Television Production Incentive, a rebate scheme that has stalled, causing industry standstill.

The coalition representing the demonstrators submitted a memorandum to parliament, outlining their demands for reopening project approvals and probing alleged mismanagement in the incentive program. Despite previous protests, the grievances remain unresolved, prompting renewed calls for the government to uphold its commitment and revitalize the struggling industry.

