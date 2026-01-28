Left Menu

Delhi's Sewage Overhaul: A Clean Yamuna in Sight

The Delhi government has significantly increased its sewage treatment capacity by 100 million gallons per day to rejuvenate the Yamuna River. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced this after a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The upgraded capacity ensures improved standards for sewage treatment, benefiting Delhi residents' health.

Updated: 28-01-2026 20:49 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is making strides in its effort to rejuvenate the Yamuna River by enhancing its sewage treatment capacity. According to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the city has increased its capacity by about 100 million gallons per day over the past nine months.

This announcement came after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presided over a high-level meeting aimed at addressing Delhi's water pollution crisis. Under Gupta's leadership, the government has taken significant measures to strengthen sewage management. Minister Sirsa lauded the efforts that have boosted total sewage treatment capacity from 707 million gallons per day in February 2025 to 814 MGD by November.

Notable improvements include the increase of upgraded sewage treatment capacity from 299 MGD to 735 MGD, which means nearly three times more sewage is treated to higher standards. These changes are essential for improving public health and environment, and work continues to expand capacity by the end of 2027.

