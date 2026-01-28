Middle East on Edge: US-Iran Tensions Rise Amid Crippling Protests

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iranian officials are reaching out to regional powers following threats of a potential US military strike. The ongoing protests in Iran, triggered by severe economic conditions, have resulted in a harsh crackdown, with thousands reportedly killed.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have refused to allow their airspace to be used for military attacks, despite the US deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln and missile destroyers to the region. The Iranian currency has plummeted to a new low, exacerbating the unrest and challenging the country's theocracy.

Efforts are being made to mediate and prevent further instability. Key regional figures, including Egypt's top diplomat and Turkey's foreign minister, are engaged in dialogue to ease the tensions. Meanwhile, the economic decline and violent suppression of protests continue to fuel anger and anxiety among Iranians.

(With inputs from agencies.)